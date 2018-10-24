Idalou’s Ashlyn Shelley signs with Wayland Baptist

Ashlyn Shelley of Idalou has committed to playing basketball for the Wayland Baptist University Flying Queens. (Pete Christy)
By Pete Christy | October 24, 2018 at 10:08 AM CDT - Updated October 24 at 10:09 AM

Idalou, TX (KCBD) -Idalou’s Ashlyn Shelley signed to play college basketball with the Wayland Baptist Wednesday morning at a ceremony at Idalou High School.

The Lady Cat Senior is thrilled to play for the Flying Queens.

“I’m really excited and blessed. I’m thankful that Coach Ellis is giving me a really big chance," Shelley said. "It had a home feel for me.”

Shelley can now focus on her final season of high school basketball where the Idalou girls are preseason ranked No. 1 in Class 3A after having a 30-7 season a year ago.

Wayland Baptist Coach Alesha Robertson-Ellis is glad Ashlyn will be joining her program in Plainview.

“We are really excited about Ashlyn. She brings a lot to the table. She’s pretty versatile. She’s a great shooter," Roberston-Ellis said. "She’s a great person and that’s what we look for at Wayland Baptist.

The Flying Queens made the NAIA Final 4 last season.

Congrats to Ashlyn Shelley!

