Idalou’s Ashlyn Shelley signs with Wayland Baptist

Idalou, TX (KCBD) -Idalou’s Ashlyn Shelley signed to play college basketball with the Wayland Baptist Wednesday morning at a ceremony at Idalou High School.
The Lady Cat Senior is thrilled to play for the Flying Queens.
“I’m really excited and blessed. I’m thankful that Coach Ellis is giving me a really big chance," Shelley said. "It had a home feel for me.”
Shelley can now focus on her final season of high school basketball where the Idalou girls are preseason ranked No. 1 in Class 3A after having a 30-7 season a year ago.
Wayland Baptist Coach Alesha Robertson-Ellis is glad Ashlyn will be joining her program in Plainview.
“We are really excited about Ashlyn. She brings a lot to the table. She’s pretty versatile. She’s a great shooter," Roberston-Ellis said. "She’s a great person and that’s what we look for at Wayland Baptist.
The Flying Queens made the NAIA Final 4 last season.
Congrats to Ashlyn Shelley!
