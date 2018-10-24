Lubbock Symphony offers Maestro Mash & family concert to celebrate Halloween

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Are you looking for a way to celebrate Halloween with a generous helping of music? Then the Lubbock Symphony Orchestra has just what you’re looking for at the Lubbock Civic Center on Tuesday, the night before Halloween.
The LSO is hosting their 2018 Maestro Mash and family concert that night starting at 5:30. The festivities begin with an “instrument petting zoo” and make-your-own instrument workshop, as well as face painting.
Then at 7 the orchestra will perform a selection of spooky songs like the theme from ‘The Shining’ and ‘Night on Bald Mountain’ by Modest Mussorgsky. There will also be some more subdued selections, like the ‘Harry Potter Suite’ and the ‘Funeral March of the Marionette’ - better known as the theme to Alfred Hitchcock Presents.
After the music, the LSO asks kids to stick around for a truck-or-treat in the Civic Center parking lot.
All of the events are free.
For more information, you can call the Lubbock Symphony at (806) 762-1688 or visit their website at lubbocksymphony.org
