New law requires high schools to educate students on law enforcement

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - In 2017, The Texas State Senate unanimously passed a bill that would require high school students to complete a course on interactions with law enforcement.
Senate Bill 30, also known as the Community Safety Education Act, has five major components that help students understand the role of a police officers, as well as their own personal rights.
Locally, Lubbock Independent School District is preparing to introduce the curriculum in classrooms next spring.
Joni Rodela, the K-12 Social Studies and World Languages Coordinator for Lubbock ISD, says the idea behind the bill is to help students have positive interactions with law enforcement officers. “As you know over the last couple of years we have really seen just an increase in both media and social medias attention on interaction with police officers. So it’s a very appropriate time to begin having those conversations and begin giving them some of those great positive interactions,"
The curriculum set forward by Senate Bill 30 will be taught to ninth grade students at Lubbock ISD. The course will be paired with a sixteen minute video, that specifically defines the behavior and expectations of citizens and law enforcement officials during routine traffic stops. Not only will the program help students build an understanding of law enforcement, but it will allow them to build relationships with in-school officers as well.
Lubbock ISD Police Cheif Jody Scifres says the program allows officers to educate students in an environment where they are already comfortable. “It gives us an opportunity to interact with students in a low stress environment, so that we can teach them about the other side of traffic stops and interaction with police. They can understand what the police are doing and why they’re doing it, in hopes that can build trust and understanding.”
The Senate Bill 30 curriculum is intended for students grade nine through twelve.
Students must complete the program in order to graduate.
