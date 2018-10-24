Rain Past And Future

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Overall rainfall totals of one-quarter to one-half inch are anticipated by day’s end across the KCBD viewing area. However, as expected, some spots have already recorded amounts near one-inch. Rain intensity will continue to decrease from west to east this morning. Occasional light rain showers are likely through this afternoon over the northern and eastern viewing area.
The heaviest rainfall for Lubbock should be over by noon. After the rain it will remain mostly cloudy and chilly with temperatures this afternoon topping out from the upper 40s to low 50s.
I’ll post the measured rain totals late this morning on my Steve Divine KCBD Facebook page.
Fog is likely to develop this evening, with areas of low visibility possible. Once again, drivers should anticipate low and rapidly varying visibility into Thursday morning. Allow extra drive time and space between cars. Use low beams only - the fog reflects more light back at you when using high beams - and use you low-beams in the fog during the day - they allow other drivers to more easily see you. If you will be traveling by air or headed to the airport to drop off or pick up someone, I suggest you first check the flight status with the airline.
Sunshine and more moderate temperatures will return Thursday afternoon. Friday is likely to begin overcast, possibly with patchy fog in the area. The afternoon will be partly cloudy and warmer. There may be a few sprinkles from those clouds.
This weekend brings more sunshine and warmth Saturday, but a cold front early Sunday will drop temperatures and bring a brisk northeast wind to the KCBD viewing area. Details for the weekend, as well as Halloween, can be found now in our forecast in our free Weather App and on our Weather Page at kcbd.com/weather.
