Rain Past And Future

Fog is likely to develop this evening, with areas of low visibility possible. Once again, drivers should anticipate low and rapidly varying visibility into Thursday morning. Allow extra drive time and space between cars. Use low beams only - the fog reflects more light back at you when using high beams - and use you low-beams in the fog during the day - they allow other drivers to more easily see you. If you will be traveling by air or headed to the airport to drop off or pick up someone, I suggest you first check the flight status with the airline.