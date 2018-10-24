Reward offered to help identify Steak ‘n Shake burglars

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - A $1,000 reward is being offered by officials with Lubbock’s Steak 'n Shake, located at 5012 Milwaukee Ave., to help identify two alleged burglars. But according to a police report, the two may already be known by the restaurant.
The restaurant’s Facebook page said they were robbed Sunday night, with surveillance camera footage catching the act. Two people are seen on the footage, one wearing a black hoodie with a black ski mask and the other wearing a dark-gray hoodie with a gold mask.
The pair hid in the walk-in freezer until the manager left for the night just after 1:00 a.m. Monday. Once out of the freezer, the pair walked into the office. One of the two then opened the restaurant’s safe with a plastic bag covering his hand. The police report says he was able to get the combination off a cabinet door.
The pair was able to walk out with much of the money made by the restaurant from the weekend, including three bank bags, before running out the back door.
According to the police report, the manager believed the two are restaurant workers, identifying them based off articles of clothing and the mask.
The manager admitted after putting the money in the safe he did a walk through of the restaurant,but did not check the freezer.
At this time Lubbock Police have not said if any arrests have been made. As for the restaurant, their Facebook page states anyone with information is asked to message them or email at sns8001@steaknshake.com.
