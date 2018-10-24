Reward offered to help identify Steak ‘n Shake robbers

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - A $1,000 reward is being offered by officials with Lubbock’s Steak 'n Shake, located at 5012 Milwaukee Ave., to help identify two alleged robbers.
The restaurant was said to have been robbed Sunday night, with surveillance camera footage catching the alleged robbers in the act. Two people are seen on the camera footage, one wearing a black hoodie with a black ski mask and the other wearing a dark-gray hoodie with a gold mask.
Anyone with information is asked to message the restaurant on it’s Facebook page or send an email to sns8001@steaknshake.com.
