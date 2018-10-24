Test strips allow you to check for marijuana at school or home

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - With the growing legalization of marijuana, some school districts now are putting a plan into place to spot the pot in seconds.
They’re using a new hi-tech gadget that includes a marijuana test kit that is small and simple to use. It includes little test strips and a swab that can detect THC, the active ingredient in pot.
If that test strip turns red, it means those brownies or whatever have marijuana in there somewhere. It can also detect trace amounts of marijuana in something like a backpack after the marijuana is not there anymore.
Currently, more than 30 schools and 20 police departments around the country are using the kits from S2 Threat Detection Technologies.
The kits are available online.
They cost just $10 for a package of four test kits with discreet packaging for parents and schools.
This was featured on the Today Show and some people have asked where you can get the kits.
