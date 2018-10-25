Cotton farmers can expect dry weather through the weekend

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -Cotton farmers will receive a much needed break from heavy rainfall and cold temperatures over the past few weeks.
Dry weather is in the forecast across the South Plains through the weekend.
Most of the computer models keep Lubbock dry through Monday of next week.
Along with drier weather conditions, temperatures will heat up with highs in the 70’s Friday.
80’s are possible Saturday under partly to mostly sunny skies.
Low temperatures at night remain seasonably cool with readings in the 40’s through the weekend.
There is a weak cold front that will enter the South Plains Sunday, but models have backed off on the strength of this frontal boundary.
Monday and Tuesday remain nice next week, but there are signs that we could see a strong cold front by the middle to latter half of next week.
