Investigator asks for answers on 14th anniversary of Lubbock’s ‘Quad Murder’

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - October 25 marks the 14th anniversary of one of Lubbock’s most brutal and violent murders.
Lubbock Police have come to call it the “Quad Murder.” On October 25, 2004, 45-year-old Tammy Cooper and her three children were found brutally beaten and stabbed to death in their own Northeast side apartment.
Rey Martinez was once the senior homicide investigator on this case. He has since left the Lubbock Police Department and became an investigator for the Lubbock County District Attorney’s Office.
The former detective says he will never forget the day he walked into the crime scene. “Just the fact that these children two twin boys and an 11-year-old daughter had been killed, walking through that crime scene was like walking through a nightmare.”
Back in 2004, police found 45-year old Tammy Cooper, 9-year-old twin boys Kadiece and Kasheem Allen, and 11-year-old Mohogany Allen stabbed and beaten to death inside their own apartment at 512 N. MLK Jr. Boulevard.
“Of course I think back because those children were 9-years-old and 11-years-old. I know what age they would have been now, but I wonder what they would be doing now,” said Martinez, who added it is hard to forget a case like this. “These victims: the children and the mom. They were killed in their own home and you almost want to say they are ‘true victims’ because you’re in your home, minding your own business, taking care of your kids who could have been doing homework and something like this to happen in their home.”
Investigators believe Cooper knew her attacker, and discovered Cooper was on the phone with a friend moments before she was murdered. Martinez says Cooper even referred to man at her door as ‘Butch’ before the call disconnected.
This murder not only gripped the Lubbock community, but also shook Martinez. “I was there at the funeral. I saw three children coffins and the mom all in one place. I have never seen that.”
Even though this case remains unsolved fourteen years later, police haven’t stopped investigating. “I know this case probably isn’t worked on every day, but I assure you the case is thought about every day because it important. Somebody took the lives of this mom and three children and took everything away from them. Everything they would have had.”
Martinez says it only takes on person to give a tip and close this case. “I would urge anybody anyone that has any info no matter how small, or it might be repetitive, and it might not be. It might be the one thing investigators need.”
Anyone with any information on the case is urged to call the Lubbock Police Department or Crime Line at (806) 741-1000.
