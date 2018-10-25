Investigator asks for answers on 14th anniversary of Lubbock’s ‘Quad Murder’

“Of course I think back because those children were 9-years-old and 11-years-old. I know what age they would have been now, but I wonder what they would be doing now,” said Martinez, who added it is hard to forget a case like this. “These victims: the children and the mom. They were killed in their own home and you almost want to say they are ‘true victims’ because you’re in your home, minding your own business, taking care of your kids who could have been doing homework and something like this to happen in their home.”