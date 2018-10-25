Levelland police searching for suspect in Levelland jewelry store thefts

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Levelland Police Department has issued a warrant for 18-year-old Christopher Sanchez, who is a suspect in a series of break-in at a local jewelry story.
Police reported Atchison’s Jewelry Inc., located at 617 Ave G, was burglarized a second time on Wednesday after an officer discovered the break-in, according to the department. It is believed the suspect used a kettle bell or kettle weight to shatter the front door of the store and get into its display case.
This burglary also comes after it was reported Friday someone used a brick to break into the building and take an undetermined amount of jewelry from the display case.
Those who have any information on both the burglary or Sanchez are asked to call Levelland PD at 806-894-6164.
