Reagor-Dykes building put on foreclosure list

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - A building owned by the Reagor-Dykes Auto Group is on the Lubbock County foreclosure list and may be up for auction on Nov. 6.
The RD Innovations building, located at 1718 Ave. F, has been filed as a property in the county’s foreclosure list with the current price of $328,000, according to foreclosure documents. Documents for the foreclosure were filed on Oct. 3 and formally filed a day later.
Currently, the facility has $4,544 worth of past due bills to the City of Lubbock, according to documents from the Lubbock Central Appraisal District.
Though the 9,750-square-foot facility is documented, there is no definite certainty the building will go up for auction. However, if there is no relief given to RDAG it will be sold at around 10 a.m. on Nov. 6.
Chad Smith is listed as the substitute trustee of the facility and has the authority of OKing any sale. The building will be sold as-is, which also means it is subject to any prior liens.
