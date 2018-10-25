Red Raider Baseball announces Red & Black Series dates

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -With another season of high expectations coming for Texas Tech baseball in 2019, you can get an early glimpse of Tim Tadlock’s team with five intra-squad scrimmages. It’s the Red & Black series starting Oct. 31 and ending Nov. 7.
This series wraps up fall practice for Red Raider baseball. The team will be reconvening in January to prepare for the new season.
All five games are free to the public.
Texas Tech Baseball Red and Black Series Schedule
Game 1: Wednesday, Oct. 31 – 3:30 p.m.
Game 2: Friday, Nov. 2 – 3:30 p.m.
Game 3: Sunday, Nov. 4 – 2 p.m.
Game 4: Tuesday, Nov. 6 – 3:30 p.m.
Game 5: Wednesday, Nov. 7 – 3:30 p.m.
