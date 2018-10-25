Texas Tech vs. Iowa State: 3 Keys to Victory for Tech

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - With one loss in Big 12 play, the Red Raiders are in the hunt for the Big 12 Championship game.
But, for the sixth time this season, the Texas Tech comes into a game as the underdog.
Vegas says that the Cyclones are a three-and-a-half-point favorite to beat the Red Raiders.
So, here are my three keys to victory for Texas Tech to go into Ames and beat the Cyclones.
Offense can’t be one dimensional: The second Alan Bowman stepped back on the field, his presence was felt. Three weeks after suffering a partially collapsed lung, Bowman threw for 408 yards and three touchdowns, and one interception against Kansas. But, he didn’t get much help on the ground, as the Red Raiders only rushed the ball for a total of 112-yards. Tech can’t afford to not have a rushing game this week. Coming into the game, Iowa State Ranks number one in total defense, number two in pass defense, and number one in rushing defense. The last time Bowman faced a strong defense (West Virginia), he threw for 172 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions in the first half before leaving in the second quarter because of the partially collapsed lung. So, it is important that the Red Raiders establish the running game, so that it will open up more of the offense for coach Kingsbury and Allan Bowman.
“Just been really impressed with the job Coach Campbell has done since he's been there, and the defensive coordinator is one of the best in the game, really revolutionized the defense there, and they're playing at a high level too,” Red Raider head football coach Kliff Kingsbury said. “You've got to give that staff a lot of credit.”
Stop the Iowa State run: Without a doubt, David Montgomery is one of the elite running backs in the Big 12 Conference. Currently, the junior running back sits second in the Big 12 in total in rushing, where he is averaging 124-yards per game. Last season against the Red Raiders, Montgomery rushed for 164 yards. Two weeks ago, against West Virginia, Montgomery ran for 189-yards and one touchdown. So, it is vital that Texas Tech stops the run against Iowa State. Coming into the contest, this will be the third game for Cyclone Freshman Quarterback Brock Purdy. Purdy’s emergence has been a major part in the Cyclones’ wins over Oklahoma State and West Virginia. But, If Texas Tech can slow down the Cyclone rush and force Iowa State to throw the ball more than they would like, the Red Raider defense will have success.
“Not many running backs play the way he does,” Red Raider defensive back Adrian Frye said. “With him being as smart as he is and also as physical as he is, we have to make sure we know what he's doing and how he's doing it.”
Start fast and finish strong: There is no “if’s”, “ands” or “buts” about it – Iowa State plays well at home. This season at home, the Cyclones are 2-1, with their lone loss coming in week three against No. 5 Oklahoma. Last week, against (at the time) No. 6 West Virginia, the Cyclones took the lead in the first quarter and never looked back. The same goes for when Texas Tech played in Ames back in 2016, where the Red Raiders lost 66-10. So, it is important that the Red Raiders get out to an early lead and never look back. They must put their foot on the gas pedal early, take the Cyclone fans out of the game and never look back.
“Yeah, it definitely is. I personally think it's the fans,” Red Raider offensive lineman Paul Stawarz said. “I went to school in Iowa for a little bit, so I know how those people can be. I think it's a great atmosphere. Especially times like these, a lot of them are kind of shirtless in the 20-degree weather. I think that culture and that atmosphere there, it's a great place to play, and it can be intimidating for some opponents.”
Final Thoughts: Over the last two seasons, Iowa State has embarrassed Texas Tech. To the tune of a 66-10 beat down in Ames, and a 31-13 loss here in the Hub-City. So, the team needs to use those losses as fuel and get back at the Cyclones.
If Texas Tech can do these 3 keys, I would look for Texas Tech to beat Iowa State and become bowl eligible with four games remaining on the schedule.
