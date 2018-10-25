Texas Tech vs. Iowa State: 3 Keys to Victory for Tech

Offense can’t be one dimensional: The second Alan Bowman stepped back on the field, his presence was felt. Three weeks after suffering a partially collapsed lung, Bowman threw for 408 yards and three touchdowns, and one interception against Kansas. But, he didn’t get much help on the ground, as the Red Raiders only rushed the ball for a total of 112-yards. Tech can’t afford to not have a rushing game this week. Coming into the game, Iowa State Ranks number one in total defense, number two in pass defense, and number one in rushing defense. The last time Bowman faced a strong defense (West Virginia), he threw for 172 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions in the first half before leaving in the second quarter because of the partially collapsed lung. So, it is important that the Red Raiders establish the running game, so that it will open up more of the offense for coach Kingsbury and Allan Bowman.