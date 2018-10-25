Thursday Morning Weather

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Temperatures this morning will remain somewhat chilly and increase to near 60° by noon while cloud cover decreases to give way to sunshine. This afternoon temperatures will reach 70° under mostly sunny sky with relatively calm northwesterly wind. Overnight temperatures will decrease into the mid 40′s to start your Friday though it may feel somewhat cooler due to calm northerly wind and mostly clear sky.
Warming trend continues through Saturday while we remain mostly dry across the Southern Plains. Friday afternoon high temperatures return to the low to mid 70′s under mostly sunny sky and westerly wind between 5-10mph. Saturday starts a bit warmer in the upper 40′s and afternoon high temperatures will reach the upper 70′s near 80° under sunny sky.
A cold front is anticipated to arrive on Sunday morning which will bring windy conditions along with cooler air to the region. This air mass is expected to be dry, holding back any chance for precipitation, but will make Sunday afternoon cooler with high temperatures in the mid 60′s. Cooler air will linger around through Monday morning making for a very chilly start to the week back to school and work with temperatures starting out in the mid to upper 30′s. High temperatures on Monday return to near 70° and will warm through Tuesday ahead of the next cold front which may impact outdoor Halloween activities.
