Thursday Morning Weather

A cold front is anticipated to arrive on Sunday morning which will bring windy conditions along with cooler air to the region. This air mass is expected to be dry, holding back any chance for precipitation, but will make Sunday afternoon cooler with high temperatures in the mid 60′s. Cooler air will linger around through Monday morning making for a very chilly start to the week back to school and work with temperatures starting out in the mid to upper 30′s. High temperatures on Monday return to near 70° and will warm through Tuesday ahead of the next cold front which may impact outdoor Halloween activities.