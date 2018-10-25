Wayland Baptist inducting class into Athletics Hall of Honor Saturday

Plainview, TX (KCBD) -The Wayland Baptist University Athletics Hall of Honor will be adding five new members this Saturday up in Plainview.
Joining the Hall this year to make 104 members will be baseball player Felix Castillo, shot put & discus thrower Michelle (Haage) Barton, golfer Michael Loppnow & Flying Queen basketball player Pearl Worrell-Trimble – as well as legendary basketball coach Marsha Sharp.
Also the winner of the Harley Redin Coach’s Award is former Flying Queen Valerie Goodwin-Colbert.
The Hall of Honor induction ceremony & presentation of the Harley Redin Coach’s Award will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 27 in the Laney Center.
This year’s Hall of Honor Class according to a Wayland Baptist press release:
Felix Castillo: Baseball, 2001-03 – A 6-foot-3, 250-pound right-handed pitcher from Rio Grande, Puerto Rico, Castillo earned NAIA All-American Honorable Mention honors as well as All-Sooner Athletic Conference First Team and All-Region VI honors his senior season when he set still-standing school records for starts (17), complete games (12), innings pitched (111), and lowest ERA (2.51). His career ERA of 3.66 is also a school record. Today, Castillo is an assistant baseball coach at Garland High School.
Michelle (Barton) Haage: Track & Field, 1995-99 – Haage, a native of Australia, was a 12-time NAIA All-American in the shot put and discus, including three national titles and six runner-up finishes. She holds all of the top-10 school marks in the indoor shot (record 48 feet, 10¼ inches) and outdoor shot (48-8¼) and discus (163-7). Haage lives in her native Australia with her husband and two children.
Michael Loppnow: Golf, 2008-11 – Loppnow, of Cape Town, South Africa, was Wayland’s first four-time all-American golfer, including three first-team honors. He was named Sooner Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year and competed all four years at the NAIA National Championships, finishing a school-record tied-for-fourth his senior season. The Academic All-American won two tournament titles, and his 64 is tied for the lowest-score ever posted by a Pioneer golfer. Loppnow currently lives in Vancouver, B.C., Canada, with his wife and works in computer graphics while also pursuing professional golf.
Marsha Sharp: Basketball, 1972-75 – Sharp, a native of Tulia, cut her coaching teeth by playing for and later coaching the Queen Bees, Wayland’s junior varsity women’s team. She went on to coach Texas Tech’s Lady Raiders for 24 years from 1982-2006, forging a win-loss record of 572-189 (.752 winning percentage), highlighted by a national championship in 1993. A member of the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame, Sharp currently serves as associate athletic director for special projects for Texas Tech Athletics.
Pearl Worrell-Trimble: Basketball, 1973-76 – A two-time All-American, Worrell was a member of two AAU championship and one runner-up team and played on the USA All-Star Team that competed in Russia. She ranked fifth in Flying Queens’ all-time scoring with 1,273 points and today ranks 19th. She worked from 1976-98 for Amarillo ISD as head girls basketball coach at Palo Duro, assistant athletic director and assistant personnel director. After a lengthy battle with a nerve disease, she died in 2005 at age 51, leaving behind two daughters, Monica and Michelle.
Harley Redin Coach’s Award winner Valerie Goodwin-Colbert played for the Flying Queens from 1975-79, amassing 1,451 points which at the time ranked fifth and today ranks 12th on the program’s all-time list. She also holds the school record for best free-throw percentage in a season (.921, 58-of-63). Goodwin-Colbert served as head women’s basketball coach at Southwest Missouri State, the University of Oklahoma, and Southwestern College in California where she won more than 500 games and four regional finals and was named conference coach of the year five times before retiring in 2015. She currently lives in Denver and works as a customer operation specialist for QDiligence.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.