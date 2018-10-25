Wayland Baptist inducting class into Athletics Hall of Honor Saturday

 Harley Redin Coach’s Award winner Valerie Goodwin-Colbert played for the Flying Queens from 1975-79, amassing 1,451 points which at the time ranked fifth and today ranks 12th on the program’s all-time list. She also holds the school record for best free-throw percentage in a season (.921, 58-of-63). Goodwin-Colbert served as head women’s basketball coach at Southwest Missouri State, the University of Oklahoma, and Southwestern College in California where she won more than 500 games and four regional finals and was named conference coach of the year five times before retiring in 2015. She currently lives in Denver and works as a customer operation specialist for QDiligence.