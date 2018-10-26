Bart Reagor files response to FirstBank & Trust complaint alleging $3 million loss

The investigation revealed that of the 40 vehicles on the Levelland floor plan, 21 have been sold, but still floor planned, allowing RAM to continue to obtain financing payments from FirstBank while avoiding and/or delaying paying FirstBank the amounts owed to it for the sold inventory. The payoff amount that RAM owes FirstBank for these 21 vehicles is $420,025. In addition, one vehicle is missing from the floorplan with no explanation as to its location. For this missing vehicle, RAM owes FirstBank $31,750. There are also seven instances of RAM “double-flooring” vehicles pledged as collateral to FirstBank. In other words, RAM applied for financing from FirstBank and from Ford Motor Credit on these seven vehicles, thereby obtaining double financing on them.