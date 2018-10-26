Bicyclist hits parked car, taken to hospital with serious injuries

Bicyclist hits parked car, taken to hospital with serious injuries
October 26, 2018 at 6:48 PM CDT - Updated October 26 at 7:29 PM

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - A man is recovering at a Lubbock hospital after being injured while riding his bicycle Friday.

The man was riding his bike along Glenna Goodacre Boulevard at Avenue U around 4:45 p.m. Friday when police say he ran into a parked car and was thrown from his bike.

He was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital, but police did not specify which one. Police did say the man suffered serious injuries.

No additional details have been released.

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.