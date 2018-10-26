Bicyclist hits parked car, taken to hospital with serious injuries

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - A man is recovering at a Lubbock hospital after being injured while riding his bicycle Friday.
The man was riding his bike along Glenna Goodacre Boulevard at Avenue U around 4:45 p.m. Friday when police say he ran into a parked car and was thrown from his bike.
He was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital, but police did not specify which one. Police did say the man suffered serious injuries.
No additional details have been released.
