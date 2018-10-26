Chris Beard ready for “this” group of Red Raiders to make their mark

“This third year what we are trying to do is become consistent. We want to make sure last year’s success doesn’t define us as a program. We want to be part of the fight again. It’s easy to talk about and difficult to do, especially in the Big 12. We embrace last season. No one can ever take that from us, but we really don’t spend too much time talking about it. Each team is different. Each season is different. I think this team will make their own mark on college basketball.”