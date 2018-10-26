Chris Beard ready for “this” group of Red Raiders to make their mark

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Coming off an Elite 8 appearance, The Texas Tech men’s basketball team has many new faces this year and at Big 12 Media Days, Head Coach Chris Beard stressed he wants “this” team to make their own memories.
“This third year what we are trying to do is become consistent. We want to make sure last year’s success doesn’t define us as a program. We want to be part of the fight again. It’s easy to talk about and difficult to do, especially in the Big 12. We embrace last season. No one can ever take that from us, but we really don’t spend too much time talking about it. Each team is different. Each season is different. I think this team will make their own mark on college basketball.”
Beard has a lot of praise for this year’s squad and likes what he sees so far.
“It’s a group I’m looking forward to coaching. It’s a team that can have a great season if things come together. We are a work in progress with a long ways to go. I like this team.”
Texas Tech opens the season November 6th at home against Incarnate Word.
