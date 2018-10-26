City council approves land donation for LPD’s south substation

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - On Thursday night the Lubbock City Council approved a land donation from Rocket Partners I, LLC that will be used for the construction of one of the Lubbock Police Department’s three planned substations.
Chief Greg Stevens says the donation of land saves a lot of money and will be extremely helpful in what they are trying to do with these police substations around the city. “This is a project Lubbock needs and the more we can spend on the facilities themselves, not having to buy the land, is an incredible gesture. Its hard to put into words how appreciative we are for that donation.”
Thanks to a land donation and the unanimous approval of the City Council, LPD’s new south substation will be located on 140th street and Indiana Avenue.
“I was for the substations as soon as I heard of it because I think it provides a greater and more immediate police presence for everyone. I think that’s a good thing for the city,” said Thomas Payne with Rocket Partners I, LLC.
Chief Stevens says the total package price for all five new facilities, including the south substation and municipal court building, is just under $60 million. Its donations like this that will save a lot of money. “Whenever you do such a large project as we are doing with the police facilities, it is a financial endeavor that we are taking on. Its incredibly helpful that somebody would come forward with such a huge donation.”
Each one of the substations will be built in a different part of the city, and built in a way that will be prepared for city growth.
“All of the substations will be inward looking prepared for future expansion and growth where they’ll be more outward looking later so that’s really how the pattern for the substation as they are right now,” said Chief Stevens.
The Chief says the substations will go up in phases, with the east substation located at 19th street and MLK to begin construction in a couple of months. Construction on the south substation will begin right after. The total completion of all of the substations will be about two to three years.
LPD is still looking for a north substation location.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.