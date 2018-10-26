Cruz’ Lockney event now set for Halloween

LOCKNEY, TX (KCBD) - A rally set for Senator Ted Cruz on a Floyd County farm is back on.
The event, originally set for earlier this month had to be postponed due to confirmation hearings for Supreme Court justice Brett Kavanaugh.
Cruz will hold the rally on Wednesday, October 31 at the Dan Smith Farm along Floyd County Road 119 north of Lockney.
Originally set to be a town hall on agriculture, the event will now be a #CruzToVictory bus tour stop and is sponsored by the Texas Farm Bureau.
The bus tour will also be in Midland and Amarillo that day,
The Lockney event is free, but you are asked to RSVP. You can do so by going to TedCruz.org or by clicking here.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.