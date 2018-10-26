Former Coronado teacher accused of inappropriate relationship enters not-guilty plea

Coronado teacher arrested, charged with having a sexual relationship with a student. (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
By Michael Cantu | October 26, 2018 at 1:23 PM CDT - Updated October 26 at 1:23 PM

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Scott Riley Hall, the former Coronado High School teacher accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student, entered a not-guilty plea in federal court Friday morning.

Hall, who was arrested on Oct. 3, is said to have engaged in sexual relations in August with a sophomore at Coronado, according to a news release from the FBI. He is also said to have taken the young girl on at least two trips, once to a house in New Mexico and another to Palo Duro Canyon.

Hall was out of the Lubbock County Detention Center after he was bonded out after bail was set at $200,000. For that to happen Hall’s father was able to post the state bond of $100,000 and the remaining bond was paid by Hall using his house as collateral.

The trail date is currently set for Dec. 3.

