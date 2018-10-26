Friday Morning Forecast

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Mostly clear sky overnight assisted in temperatures dropping into the mid 40′s which has made a cool start to the day prompting most residents to wear a light jacket or sweater while outdoors. Few clouds will drift through the region today and sunny sky mixed with temperatures in the mid to upper 70′s will create a great day to get outside and enjoy the weather. Tonight will be fantastic for Friday night football as temperatures will be slow to decrease overnight into the upper 40′s and low 50′s.
Even with a cool start on Saturday temperatures will rebound into the upper 70′s near 80 degrees by afternoon and calm wind speeds along with sunny sky will make for a great day to enjoy any outdoor activities.
Sunday’s cold front will be a weak one at best and morning low temperatures around 50° will only be kept in the low to mid 70′s during the afternoon as the colder air will remain to our north.
Next week starts with fair conditions and no rain chances but big changes on the way thanks to a strong cold front anticipated to arrive early Wednesday morning may bring with it another chance for rain during the morning and afternoon hours. Temperatures will be markedly cooler Wednesday afternoon as cold air pours into the region which will also bring gusty wind at times. Thursday morning ought to be the coldest in this forecast package with the cold front dropping temperatures into the upper 30′s.
