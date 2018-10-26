Healthwise: Trauma Education and Survivor Celebration

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - With an increase in mass casualties nationwide, Stop the Bleed is a national awareness campaign to help empower people like you and me to know how to take action and save a life.
Dr. Steven Brooks is a Texas Tech surgeon and Trauma Medical Director at UMC. He says he’s excited about a class they are providing to schools, police, stadium officials and event centers so that in an emergency, they will know how to stop the bleeding between that 9-1-1 call and the time that first responders arrive.
Dr. Brooks explains, “In trauma situations, the most common cause of death in the first hour is bleeding to death. Another great thing about this class, it shows you how to improvise. if you don’t have a formal tourniquet, it shows you how to use a shirt, stick, anything that’s available to do these things.”
For information on the Stop the Bleed class, call UMC Trauma Services at (806) 775 9315.
Also Texas Tech Health Sciences Center is sponsoring its 24th Annual Trauma and Critical Care Symposium this Saturday. All health professionals are invited to attend for continuing credit. You can reserve your spot or just show up Saturday. The event is scheduled between 7:30 a.m. and 5:15 p.m. Saturday at the Academic Classroom Building at TTUHSC. Contact the TTUHSC Office of Continuing Medical Education, at (806) 743-2929 or visit www.ttuhsc.edu/medicine/continuing-medical-education.
And for the first time ever, the symposium will conclude with something special Saturday evening - a celebration of trauma survivors. Dr. Brooks says, “We look forward to seeing nurses, doctors trauma surgeons and all of our trauma survivors and their families get together to celebrate the fact that they’re still with us and remember those who aren’t.”
The Trauma Survivor Celebration will include food and entertainment from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, also at the Classroom Education Building at TTUHSC.
