I Beat Pete: Beard Challenge

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - We headed out to Our Promise Youth Academy in Brownfield to play the youth in foosball, air hockey and free throw shooting while wearing beards.
They are holding the second annual “O.P.Y.Are You So Hairy?” beard contest with registration October 27 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and October 29 from 3:00 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the academy at 301 E. Broadway Street in Brownfield.
You go and take a current photo and pay $25. Then you grow your beard out for a month and on November 30 at 6:00 pm, you’ll be judged at an event at Whitehouse Parker Farmhouse Vineyard Tasting Room at 702 Old Lamesa Road in Brownfield.
There will be 5 winners each getting $250. The categories are Longest and Thickest, Most Original, Best Effort, I Refuse to Shave and The People’s Choice. All money raised benefits the Academy.
We had to wear long beards as we participated in this challenge, which made it interesting.
If you have a challenge, email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com
