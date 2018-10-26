Meghan's wedding gown goes on display at Windsor Castle

The wedding dress with a five-meter-long veil that Meghan the Duchess of Sussex wore, is displayed next to an identical uniform to the specially commissioned one Prince Harry wore at their wedding as part of an exhibition entitled 'A Royal Wedding: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex' in the Grand Reception Room at Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018. The display will be open to visitors from Friday October 26 until January 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) (AP)