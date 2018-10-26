One Class At A Time: Centennial Elementary teacher, Make-A-Wish awarded $500

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Centennial Elementary School teacher Tessa Jenkins is the second 2018-2019 recipient of KCBD’s One Class At A Time donation and recognition sponsored by Frontier Dodge and Spirit Automotive.
Through online nominations, Jenkins, who is in her first year teaching 4th grade for the Lubbock ISD school, was selected to receive a check for $500. The program gives the teacher a chance to choose a charity or non-profit that will also receive $500.
“It means so much to me that people recognize how hard I’m working and how hard I’m trying because it is my first year,” Jenkins said. “Everything is a new experience and everything is a new challenge that I’m constantly trying to progress and get better at.”
Jenkins said it requires long hours and a bit of thinking ahead when preparing for a first year of teaching. That’s why this recognition and award is so appreciated.
“I had to start saving up items for my classroom before I even started student teaching,” Jenkins said. “I know that teachers put in a lot of their own money. The fact that I can receive the $500 to put into my kids day-to-day experience at school and to help with the cost of being a first-year teacher, that is just amazing to me.”
Jenkins chose Make-A-Wish to receive the additional $500. This is a non-profit that provides life-changing experiences to critically ill children.
“I chose Make-A-Wish because the health and happiness of children is so important to me,” Jenkins said. “Make-A-Wish does so many amazing things for kids. They give them opportunities and lifetime experiences they wouldn’t have ever gotten, that they may have never gotten without their help.”
Board member Travis Hillman told KCBD that the non-profit recently reviewed its budget to determine how many wishes can be granted. These unexpected donations is what helps Make-A-Wish reach its goals.
“That’s the big thing is people wanting and willing to contribute,” Hillman said. “It goes a long way. It doesn’t matter the size of the gift. It’s helping somebody and impacting and creating an event that they naturally didn’t know they could have.”
Jenkins said the selection of Make-A-Wish corresponds with her passion to impact the life of children. She hopes to continue to keep learning and providing an exceptional education as she moves forward in her career.
“It’s amazing the smallest little thing can change their whole day,” Jenkins said. “I see the smile on their face when they have a light bulb moment or when they finally get something they have been struggling with. That is what makes the hard work worth it.”
