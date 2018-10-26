Proposal to upgrade Lubbock sports complex approved

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - On Thursday, the Lubbock City Council approved a proposal that will improve the fields and facilities at the Berl Huffman Athletic Complex.
Market Lubbock, Inc. (MLI) will partner with the City of Lubbock on the two-year project. MLI will contribute $7 million for the improvements, and the City of Lubbock will provide reimbursable services.
Billy Babcock, the Executive Vice President of the Lubbock Soccer Association, says the improvements are way past due. “We will upgrade the facilities here at Berl Huffman Soccer Complex by adding more fields, updating the irrigation system, updating our concessions and restroom areas, as well as adding some turf fields and new lighting with that.”
Babcock says the new improvements will provide better playing facilities for local teams and will help bring in competition from out-of-town. “At one time Lubbock had the second largest tournament hosted in the state of Texas and because of the facilities, lack of parking, that tournament kind of dwindled down. This is an opportunity to bring that tournament back and even expand it and grow it."
A news conference will be held at the Berl Huffman Athletic Complex on Friday to discuss the impact these improvements will have on local organizations and tourism.
Construction is expected to begin in 2019.
