Terrific weekend on the way

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -Dry weather remains in the forecast across the South Plains through the weekend.
Temperatures should drop into the 50’s and 60’s after sunset with a few passing clouds overhead.
After midnight, temperatures end up in the middle to upper 40’s with a few 50’s for overnight lows. Light west winds are expected overnight.
Sunshine is in the forecast Saturday. Daytime highs climb into the upper 70’s and lower 80’s across most of the viewing area.
Low temperatures at night remain seasonably cool with readings in the 40’s through the weekend.
The cold front that was being mentioned for the weekend has pretty much dissipated.
This means most of the area will be warm and sunny throughout the weekend.
Changes are in the forecast by the middle of next week.
Clouds and cooler temperatures are in the forecast for Halloween along with rain chances next week.
