Texas Medical Board suspends Lubbock physician

The Board panel found that Dr. Williams suffers from impairment due to use of drugs, narcotics, chemicals, or other substances, or as a result of any mental or physical condition. Dr. Williams was previously terminated from her position in 2012 with her employer for substance use issues and was terminated from the Texas Physician Health Program due to repeated non-compliance. In April 2015, her suspension was lifted after she complied with orders from the Texas Medical Board.