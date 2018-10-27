Early voter turnout surpasses previous midterm election numbers

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - If you voted early this week, chances are good that you had to stand in line. Early voting for the midterm election runs through next Friday, but already turnout in Lubbock County has exceeded the early vote for the past three Gubernatorial Elections.
The voter turnout has been so great that the Lubbock County Elections Administrator, Dorothy Kennedy, says they are treating this midterm election as if it were a presidential election with more staffing and additional voting machines. “It has been a very unique Gubernatorial Election for all of Texas so we beyond excited that we got so many people geared up for this election and coming out and voting.”
This year there are 176,056 registered voters in the county. “We have definitely seen an increase in voter turnout and voter activity since the March Primary,” Kennedy said.
When comparing early voting for this midterm election with past midterm elections, the proof of how good turnout has been so far shows in the numbers. In 2006, the total number of early voters was 28,922. In 2010, it was 35,436. For the most recent midterm election in 2014, it was 26,825. Well for 2018, we are only on day five of early voting with seven more days to go, and so far the turnout is already totaling over 37,000 voters.
“A lot of the reason is you are seeing people get interested. You have the house and the senate up and these kind of things matter to the voter so we are seeing people turn out like we haven’t seen before so it’s really a good thing,” said Kennedy.
