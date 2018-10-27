Early voter turnout surpasses previous midterm election numbers

When comparing early voting for this midterm election with past midterm elections, the proof of how good turnout has been so far shows in the numbers. In 2006, the total number of early voters was 28,922. In 2010, it was 35,436. For the most recent midterm election in 2014, it was 26,825. Well for 2018, we are only on day five of early voting with seven more days to go, and so far the turnout is already totaling over 37,000 voters.