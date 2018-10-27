Memorial boulder to be unveiled for fallen Texas Tech police officer

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - A memorial boulder bearing the name of a fallen Texas Tech police officer will be unveiled on Saturday on the university’s campus.
Officer Floyd East Jr. was fatally shot while on duty in October of 2017.
The boulder was donated by Boulder Design of Lubbock and the Gunslingers Motorcycle Club of law enforcement officers.
Ray Short, the owner of Boulder Design of Lubbock, is a retired police officer. Jerry Randall, the Road Captain of the Lubbock Gunslingers motorcycle club, is a retired law enforcement officer as well.
Randall says he approached Short with the idea for a memorial monument dedicated to Officer East. “Most of us did not know Officer East personally but he was a police officer which made him our brother. We try to do things for officers in our area that lost their life in the line of duty but this is the first time we’ve done a memorial stone like this."
Multiple designs were presented to Texas Tech Police Department and they had the final say in which boulder would bear Officer East’s name.
Amy Ivey, the Administrative Lieutenant for the Texas Tech Police Department, says the boulder is a special gift that will help the honor the memory of a special officer. “It’s still just kind of surreal that we lost one of our own. It’s a very emotional dedication that we’re going to have tomorrow. It just kind of brings back all the memories of how he was and how close we are with one another here, not only at the police department, but just law enforcement officers in general."
The dedication ceremony will take place on Saturday afternoon at two o’clock outside of Texas Tech Police Department building off 4th Street & Flint Avenue.
