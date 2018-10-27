Nice evening coming up

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -A quiet weather pattern should continue across the South Plains for the remainder of the weekend.
Upper level high pressure will keep the entire area dry with above normal temperatures in the forecast through Monday.
A weak cold front will create temperature problems Sunday with cooler 70’s north of the frontal boundary.
South of the front, 80’s are expected once again. Skies remain mostly sunny Sunday afternoon.
The front washes out Sunday night and Monday.
Monday appears to be the warmest day of the 7-day forecast period. Under mostly sunny skies, highs end up in the lower to middle 80’s. Southwest winds become gusty at 15 to 25 mph Monday.
The first of two cold fronts will track across the area Tuesday lowering highs into the 60’s and 70’s.
A stronger cold front arrives Wednesday with a few showers possible. Highs drop into the 50’s with a few 40’s showing up on one long range model.
A cool finish to the work week is expected with unsettled weather Wednesday through Friday.
