Spooktacular Saturday Forecast

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - A chilly morning with calm wind and clear sky will lead to an afternoon with high temperatures near 80°. Outdoor activities will be enjoyable and sunscreen is a good idea to apply if you’ll be outside for a lengthy period of time. This evening’s conditions will be pleasant as well for haunted house goers as temperatures slowly decrease into the low 60′s by midnight.
Tomorrow will start with cool temperatures in the upper 40′s and low 50′s with calm southerly wind. A threatening cold front is no longer a factor in the forecast for Sunday which will keep the South Plains warm for another fantastic sunny afternoon with high temperatures returning to the low 80′s.
Monday will be warmer with temperatures starting in the low 50′s and increasing into the low to mid 80′s under mostly sunny sky with southwesterly wind between 10-15mph becoming breezy at times.
We are closely monitoring a strong cold front for mid-week which may impact Halloween activities with gusty wind ushering in much cooler air and an opportunity for light showers to develop. The latest data suggests that precipitation chances favor Wednesday morning and will clear the area by late afternoon which should leave trick or treat time dry though it will still be cold with windy conditions.
