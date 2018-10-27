Texas Tech on the board vs. Iowa State, 7-0 in 1Q

Alan Bowman warming up in Iowa, Oct. 27 (Source: Devin Ward, KCBD)
By KCBD Digital | October 27, 2018 at 10:29 AM CDT - Updated October 27 at 11:15 AM

AMES, IA (KCBD) - With one loss in Big 12 play, the Red Raiders are fighting for a spot in the Big 12 Championship game, but, for the sixth time this season, Texas Tech comes into a game as the underdog.

Texas Tech got on the board early as Thomas Leggett blocked the punt and recovered in the end zone for a touchdown, 7-0, Red Raiders with a big play by special teams.

