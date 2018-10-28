Lawsuit over pot, property values could have broad impacts

FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2015 file photo Hope, left, and Mike Reilly of Pueblo, Colo., attend a news conference in reaction to the announcement that a federal lawsuit is being filed on behalf of the couple by a Washington D.C.-based group to shut down the state's $800-million-a-year marijuana industry, in Denver. A federal trial in Colorado on Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, could have far-reaching effects on the budding U.S. marijuana industry if a jury sides with the couple who say having a cannabis business as a neighbor hurts their property's value. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File) (David Zalubowski)