LCU Volleyball earns 1st Heartland Conference Regular Season Title/will host Conference Tourney

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -The LCU Volleyball team beat St. Mary’s 3-1 Saturday (26-24, 18-25, 28-26, 25-19). The victory allowed the
Lady Chaps to clinch a share of the Heartland Conference Regular Season Title. It’s the first Heartland Conference title and 13th in program history.
LCU will also be the #1 seed in the Conference Tournament so they will get to host November 9th and 10th.
The Lady Chaps are 9-1 in Conference. They will host West Texas A&M in a non-conference match Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Rip Griffin Center.
