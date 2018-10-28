Mahomes continues record-breaking NFL Season as Chiefs top Broncos

Kansas City, Mo. (KCBD) - Patrick Mahomes continues to have a sensational season as he threw four touchdown passes, leading Kansas City to a 30-23 win over Denver.
Mahomes was 24-34 for 303 yards with four touchdowns and one interception.
Kansas City is now 7-1 on the season and in first place in the AFC West Division.
Mahomes has thrown 26 touchdowns this season, tying the mark last year’s Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith the entire season.
With 8 regular season games left, Mahomes has befuddled Las Vegas odds makers who had his over/under for touchdowns in 2018 at 23 ½.
Mahomes is pace to beat the Chiefs all-time single season TD pass record of 30 held by Len Dawson, when the Chiefs were in the AFL. Elvis Grbac has the Chiefs record of 28 in 2000 since the merger with the NFL.
Mahomes has also thrown for over 300 yards in seven straight games, extending the Chiefs franchise record.
In the history of the NFL, only four quarterbacks have thrown for 25+ touchdown passes in the first 8 games of the season: Tom Brady in 2007, Peyton Manning in 2013 & 2014 and Patrick Mahomes in 2018.
Manning and Brady went on to win the NFL MVP in each of those seasons.
