Memorial dedicated to fallen Texas Tech Police Officer Floyd East, Jr.

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - A fallen Texas Tech Police officer was honored at a dedication service on Saturday afternoon.
October marks one year since Officer Floyd East Junior was shot and killed inside the police department.
A memorial boulder was unveiled just outside the Texas Tech Police Department on Saturday, donated by Boulder Design of Lubbock and the Gunslingers Motorcycle Club.
Both the company and the club are made up of members of the law enforcement community.
They came together to dedicate the memorial to the department to make sure Officer East’s memory is forever etched in stone and serves as a reminder to other officers.
Carmen East, the widow of Officer Floyd East, Junior said, “Thank you for this honor. I’m hoping this boulder always reminds us of what our police officers do for our community and for our university. Thank you to the Texas Tech Police Department for all their love and to their families for all they’ve done for us.”
Since the death of her husband, Carmen has started a foundation called Texas 635 to assist other families who have lost a loved one in the line of duty.
If you’d like to visit this memorial, the department is located off 4th Street and Flint Avenue.
