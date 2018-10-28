Racer management offering $1,000 reward for information about Sunday morning break-in

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The management of Racer Car Wash is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest after a Sunday morning break-in at their offices in the 3300 block of 67th Street.
Racer Wash President Andrew Zamora said the offices were burglarized around 1:40 a.m. Sunday.
Suspects left with a safe and several televisions.
Zamora is not sure how they gained entry to the office, but there was no sign of forced entry. He thinks it could have been a failure with the magnetic lock.
The office building is shared with other businesses.
