Racer management offering $1,000 reward for information about Sunday morning break-in
Photo of theft suspect provided by Racer Wash
By KCBD Digital | October 28, 2018 at 4:53 PM CDT - Updated October 28 at 5:02 PM

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The management of Racer Car Wash is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest after a Sunday morning break-in at their offices in the 3300 block of 67th Street.

Racer Wash President Andrew Zamora said the offices were burglarized around 1:40 a.m. Sunday.

Racer Wash burglary suspect, photo provided by Racer Wash
Suspects left with a safe and several televisions.

Zamora is not sure how they gained entry to the office, but there was no sign of forced entry. He thinks it could have been a failure with the magnetic lock.

The office building is shared with other businesses.

