Ride Citibus’ Boo Bus free on Halloween

The Boo Bus will be in route on Halloween starting at 5:45 a.m. and will make its last rounds at 4:45 p.m. on regular routes. During the day, on regular routes, the bus will change routes throughout the day to insure its availability to everyone (see below for a detailed schedule). Plan to ride the Boo Bus and have a frightfully good time! It’s a great opportunity to learn how to ride the bus and get engaged with public transportation.