Ride Citibus’ Boo Bus free on Halloween

Provided by Citibus
Wednesday, October 31, enjoy a free ride on Citbus’ Halloween Boo Bus #0905. The bus will be filled with spooktacular decorations and will be free to ride all day.
The Boo Bus will be in route on Halloween starting at 5:45 a.m. and will make its last rounds at 4:45 p.m. on regular routes. During the day, on regular routes, the bus will change routes throughout the day to insure its availability to everyone (see below for a detailed schedule). Plan to ride the Boo Bus and have a frightfully good time! It’s a great opportunity to learn how to ride the bus and get engaged with public transportation.
Citibus operators will continue the tradition of wearing costumes. The staff will also dress up and ride the bus and hand out candy to everyone that rides. Come dressed up for Halloween or come as yourself. We can’t wait to see everyone on the Boo Bus on October 31st.
Bus #0905 Leaves From the Downtown Transfer Plaza (DTP) or South Plains Mall (SPM) on 10.31.18
Route 1 5:45 a.m. DTP
Route 34 6:15 a.m. DTP
Route 5 6:50 a.m. SPM
Route 2 7:45 a.m. DTP
Route 5 8:15 a.m. DTP
Route 34 9:10 a.m. SPM
Route 6 9:45 a.m. DTP
Route 19 10:20 a.m. SPM
Route 9 11:15 a.m. DTP
Route 14 12:45 p.m. DTP
Route 12 1:15 p.m. DTP
Route 19 3:15 p.m. DTP
Route 6 4:10 p.m. SPM
Route 12 4:45 p.m. DTP
Citibus is the public transportation provider for the City of Lubbock. We provide fixed route service, CitiAccess (paratransit system), special services, NiteRide and all on/off campus shuttles for Texas Tech University. We offer daily, weekly and monthly passes at affordable prices. Track your bus in real-time using the DoubleMap app. To learn more about fares, routes, advertising with Citibus or upcoming events and promotions, contact us at 806-712-2000 or check out our website at Citibus.com.