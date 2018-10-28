Sunday Morning Weather Update

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Chilly morning temperatures will increase this afternoon into the mid to upper 70′s while a barely noticeable cold front passes through the South Plains this morning. Sunny sky will prompt the need for sunscreen for those who may be spending a lengthy amount of time outside. Tonight will be clear and calm easterly wind with temperatures slowly decreasing into the upper 40′s and low 50′s to start your Monday.
Breezy wind speeds return to the region tomorrow as an approaching system increases westerly wind to be sustained between 15-20mph under mostly sunny sky.
Tuesday morning temperatures will feel pleasant in the low 50′s but the approaching cold front will keep afternoon high temperatures in the mid 70′s while cloud cover begins to increase ahead of the frontal boundary.
Frontal passage will increase wind speeds to become gusty at times from the north on Wednesday and along with surging cold air rain chances will be on the rise through the morning and afternoon hours. Most recent data suggests that any lingering showers will drift off to the east and northeast shortly after sunrise on Halloween, but temperatures will feel much colder with higher humidity levels and breezy northerly wind.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.