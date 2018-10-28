Texas Tech to face Oklahoma in 7 p.m. kickoff on Saturday, Nov. 3

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech will host No. 8 Oklahoma under the Jones AT&T Stadium lights next Saturday as kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. on ABC, the Big 12 Conference announced late this evening.
The Red Raiders will be looking to secure bowl eligibility against the Sooners as Tech enters with a 5-3 overall record and 3-2 mark in Big 12 play. Oklahoma heads to the South Plains at 7-1 overall and 4-1 in league play following a 51-14 victory over Kansas State.
The Sooners will enter a sea of black next Saturday as Tech is calling for a “Blackout” of Jones AT&T Stadium as part of its Celebrate Energy promotion. It will be Tech’s first night game at home this year as the Red Raiders are 2-0 already this year in road kicks at 6 p.m. or later.
