Wayland Baptist football wins third straight

Plainview TX (KCBD) - The Wayland Baptist Pioneers won their third straight game beating Texas Wesleyan 41-30 for homecoming Saturday in Plainview.
Nick Quintero threw two touchdown passes and DeSean Johnson rushed for two touchdowns.
The Pioneers move to 4-3 overall and 3-3 in Conference.
Wayland Baptist broke open a close game outscoring the Rams 24-7 down the stretch.
Butch Henderson’s squad has their final road game of the season against Ottawa University next Saturday at 9 p.m. Central time in Surprise, Arizona.
The Pioneers then come home November 10th to host Arizona Christian in their final game of the season.
