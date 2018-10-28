Wayland Baptist football wins third straight

Texas Wesleyan at Wayland Baptist
By Pete Christy | October 27, 2018 at 8:57 PM CDT - Updated October 27 at 8:57 PM

Plainview TX (KCBD) - The Wayland Baptist Pioneers won their third straight game beating Texas Wesleyan 41-30 for homecoming Saturday in Plainview.

Nick Quintero threw two touchdown passes and DeSean Johnson rushed for two touchdowns.

The Pioneers move to 4-3 overall and 3-3 in Conference.

Wayland Baptist broke open a close game outscoring the Rams 24-7 down the stretch.

Butch Henderson’s squad has their final road game of the season against Ottawa University next Saturday at 9 p.m. Central time in Surprise, Arizona.

The Pioneers then come home November 10th to host Arizona Christian in their final game of the season.

