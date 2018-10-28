2 winning tickets sold for $750 million Powerball jackpot

FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018 file photo, lottery forms for Louisiana Mega Millions, Powerball and other lottery games fill the drawer at The World Bar and Grill, in Delta, La., a few miles from the Mississippi-Louisiana state line. Lottery officials say two tickets have won the estimated $750 million Powerball jackpot. Powerball officials say tickets purchased in Iowa and New York match all six numbers in the drawing on Saturday night, Oct. 27. The jackpot is the fourth-largest in U.S. history. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File) (Rogelio V. Solis)