Area football teams in the New State Rankings
By Pete Christy | October 29, 2018 at 5:14 PM CDT - Updated October 29 at 5:14 PM

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -As we move into week 10 of the regular season, here are the new High School Football State rankings released today. End Zone coverage is back Thursday and Friday at 10 p.m.

Associated Press:

5A:

  • Lubbock Cooper ##7
  • Coronado #16

3A:

  • Shallowater #13
  • Abernathy #18
  • 2A: New Deal #5
  • Sundown #11

Sixmanfootball.com rankings

1A Division I:

  • Borden County #4
  • Ira #9
  • Spur #12
  • Nazareth #19
  • Paducah #20
  • Hermleigh #21
  • Valley #22

1A Division II:

  • Motley County #4
  • Anton #9
  • Whitharral #12
  • Amherst #14
  • Jayton #15

TAPPS Division 2:

  • All Saints #8

TAPPS Division 3:

  • Kingdom Prep #12
  • Plainview Christian #14

TAIO:

  • Lubbock Titans #10

