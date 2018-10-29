Area football teams in the New State Rankings

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -As we move into week 10 of the regular season, here are the new High School Football State rankings released today. End Zone coverage is back Thursday and Friday at 10 p.m.
5A:
- Lubbock Cooper ##7
- Coronado #16
3A:
- Shallowater #13
- Abernathy #18
- 2A: New Deal #5
- Sundown #11
1A Division I:
- Borden County #4
- Ira #9
- Spur #12
- Nazareth #19
- Paducah #20
- Hermleigh #21
- Valley #22
1A Division II:
- Motley County #4
- Anton #9
- Whitharral #12
- Amherst #14
- Jayton #15
TAPPS Division 2:
- All Saints #8
TAPPS Division 3:
- Kingdom Prep #12
- Plainview Christian #14
TAIO:
- Lubbock Titans #10
