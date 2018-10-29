Big chill will trick the ‘treaters’ on Halloween

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Sunshine and afternoon temps in the low 80s for a large part of the south plains. Great way to start the week with the warmth and sunshine.
As you might expect, changes are coming as we wrap up the month of October, just in time for November.
Tuesday will bring the first of two cold fronts with gusty winds and a drop in temperatures, especially on Halloween. The first front tomorrow will drop the highs to about 70+ degrees for Lubbock and areas to the south. Winds will turn to the north about noon.
While the front is a dry one, initially, but rain chances will increase behind the front as a secondary surge of cold air moves into the area early Wednesday leading to highs in the 40s to low 50s for Halloween.
Rain chances will end as the afternoon and should be out of the area in time for evening trick or treaters. However, it will be a chilly evening for kids and parents over the south plains.
I expect the daytime highs on Wednesday to remain in the upper 40s to low 50s with some gusty winds and cloudy skies. So, the evening will be chilly for trick or treaters as temps will drop to the low 40s by mid-evening.
Thursday morning will be a cloudy and cold one with temps near freezing in Lubbock and areas to the north. It appears some light wintry mix could occur in the panhandle and northwest south plains Thursday morning.
Temps will begin to warm Thursday afternoon into the weekend.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.