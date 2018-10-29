Can a holographic screen help a new phone break out?

In this Oct. 16, 2018, photo Red founder Jim Jannard listens during an event in New York. Red's new Hydrogen One has a holographic screen that produces 3-D visuals without needing special glasses. It is launching with two major movies converted to this format and allows users to create and share their own videos shot with the phone. Jannard said his phone is about making waves in a sea of smartphone sameness. (AP Photo/Nick Jesdanun) (AP)