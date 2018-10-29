Cruz moves Wednesday afternoon campaign event to Lubbock

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Senator Ted Cruz has moved his Halloween rally at a Floyd County farm to Lubbock.
The campaign announced the move Monday afternoon,
The event will now take place from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 31 at the Four Bar K banquet hall at 302 E. 82nd Street in Lubbock.
Cruz will also take part in events in the Midland and Amarillo areas on Wednesday.
Last week Cruz' campaign announced he would reschedule a previously-planned visit to the Dan Smith farm north of Lockney, co-hosted with Texas Farm Bureau.
There is no word on if that event will be rescheduled.
It was initially set for October 3, but was postponed so the Senator could return to Washington to take part in confirmation hearings for Supreme Court justice Brett Kavanaugh.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.