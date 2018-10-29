High turnout reported among rural South Plains voters despite lack of polling places

“You can have temporary branch voting locations,” Valentin said. “We could open for a day or for a few hours in the smaller communities if the Commissioners' Court approved it and said to go ahead and do that. Unless voters come and say, ‘This is what we want,’ it’s probably not going to happen. We’ll have voters ask to do extended hours or extended days, so we’ll get approved to do a half a day on Saturday. We may not do a full day but a half a day. If they come and say, ‘Hey, can you stay open late?’ and we have several voters interested in it, we may do a day or two of extended voting. Voters just need to tell us what they want and we will see what we can do.”