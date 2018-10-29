Lady Chaps open exhibition season with win at SMU

LCU was 42.9% (24/56) from the field, with 10 of their 24 made field goals launched behind the arc. Maddi Chitsey (15) and Robertson (13) combined for 28 points and were two of four Lady Chaps to finish in double figures. Allie Schulte and Ashton Duncan each had 11 points. Schulte also had five steals and five rebounds. LCU forced SMU into 21 turnovers, leading to a 29-14 scoring advantage in points off turnovers. The Lady Chaps were limited to four free-throw attempts in the game (made all four).